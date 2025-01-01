Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $48.80. 3,145,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,605,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

