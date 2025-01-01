Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Acquires Shares of 2,900,000 Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 0.12% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

SQNS opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

