Old North State Trust LLC Sells 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Target by 98.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

