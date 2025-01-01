Old Republic International Co. (ORI) to Issue Special Dividend of $2.00 on January 15th

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of ORI opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

