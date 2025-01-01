Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,753,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 52,328 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $490,313.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,093.32. This trade represents a 14.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $77,358.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,235.49. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,609 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $334.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.92.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

