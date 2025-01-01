Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.28. Omeros shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 214,863 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Omeros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMER

Omeros Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $572.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 121.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.