Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.21 and traded as low as C$40.48. Open Text shares last traded at C$40.68, with a volume of 274,205 shares traded.

Open Text Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Text

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Fernando Acedo sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$52,415.56. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 60,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$2,420,311.61. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

