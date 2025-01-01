Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.04 ($10.35) and traded as low as €9.58 ($9.87). Orange shares last traded at €9.63 ($9.93), with a volume of 3,670,092 shares changing hands.

Orange Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.04.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

