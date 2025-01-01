Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) versus TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07% Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 0.60 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $24.12 million 1.38 $11.50 million N/A N/A

Summary

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares beats TerrAscend on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

