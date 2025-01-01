OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.74 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 406 ($5.08). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 404.60 ($5.06), with a volume of 206,404 shares traded.

OSB Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.46 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

