Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWG stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

