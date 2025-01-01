PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 22071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACS. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after buying an additional 70,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACS Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 329,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PACS Group by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in PACS Group by 191.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,329,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,529 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

