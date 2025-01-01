Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.25. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 512,663 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $684.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,373.50. This represents a 48.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $211,894.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,602.96. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,045 shares of company stock worth $2,755,982 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

