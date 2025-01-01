Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.11 and last traded at $77.16. 23,940,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 61,567,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 378.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,180,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,957,941 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

