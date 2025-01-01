Palomar Holdings, Inc. Extends CEO Mac Armstrong’s Employment AgreementPalomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) announced on December 23, 2024, that the company has entered into an executive employment agreement with Mac Armstrong, the Chief Executive O

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Palomar’s 8K filing here.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories