PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

PAR Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -290.67 and a beta of 2.20.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 63.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,766 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

