Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.20.

POU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$256,788.48. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.02, for a total value of C$372,183.60. Insiders have sold 88,320 shares of company stock worth $2,730,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

