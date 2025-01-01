Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Park Aerospace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.42. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

