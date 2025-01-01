Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

PKBK stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $243.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,506.01. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,846.24. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

