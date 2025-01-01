Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Receives Directors and Officers Insurance Proceeds Regarding Contested Proxy

On December 26, 2024, Parks! America, Inc. announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company had received directors and officers insurance proceeds totaling approximately $567,150. This reimbursement represents a partial offset of expenses linked to a contested proxy and associated matters.

The insurance carrier, at the instruction of Parks! America, issued the insurance proceeds directly to the legal counsel engaged by the company for stockholder activism in the aforementioned matter. Despite this reimbursement, the company disclosed in the filing that as of December 30, 2024, they are left with approximately $365,000 in unpaid bills related to the contested proxy and associated matters.

Parks! America confirmed ongoing discussions with the directors and officers insurance carrier regarding potential additional insurance coverage to address the remaining outstanding expenses linked to the contested proxy situation. Further details regarding the contested proxy and related matters can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2024.

As per the 8-K filing, no financial statements were included, and the only exhibit listed was a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Parks! America, Inc. signed off the report on December 30, 2024, with Chief Financial Officer Todd R. White acting on behalf of the company, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Parks! America’s 8K filing here.

