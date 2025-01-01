Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 34.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $12,376,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

