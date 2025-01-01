Patrick Dennis Gamble Purchases 17,000 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Dennis Gamble purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $98,139.65. This represents a 73.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of QIPT opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,590 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,768,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 207.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.