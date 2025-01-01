Patrick Dennis Gamble Purchases 17,000 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Dennis Gamble purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $98,139.65. This represents a 73.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
Shares of QIPT opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.