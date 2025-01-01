Patriot National Bancorp Appoints Steven Sugarman as President and Board Member

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A., declared on December 30, 2024, the appointment of Steven Sugarman as the President of the Company and a member of the Board of Directors. This appointment comes as Patriot National Bancorp embarks on an evaluation process aimed at exploring capital markets and strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value, potentially involving activities like capital raises, strategic partnerships, sales, and mergers and acquisitions.

Steven Sugarman brings a wealth of relevant experience to his new role at Patriot National Bancorp. Previously, he founded The Change Company CDFI LLC and worked at Michelman & Robinson, LLP as Of Counsel. Additionally, he served in various capacities at Banc of California, Inc. and COR Securities Holdings Inc., among other notable positions in his career. Mr. Sugarman received his educational background from Dartmouth College and Yale Law School.

As per the Offer Letter signed between the Company and Mr. Sugarman, he will receive a base salary of $120,000 annually until the successful conclusion of a capital raise to meet all regulatory capital requirements. Post a successful capital raise, the Board will assess granting Mr. Sugarman a discretionary bonus and consider a long-term employment agreement comparable to other financial institutions with aligned strategic objectives.

In conjunction with his appointment, Mr. Sugarman has adopted the Company’s standard indemnification agreement for directors and executive officers. Further details about the Offer Letter and the agreement can be found in the company’s filings.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

