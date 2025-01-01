Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.
