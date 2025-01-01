Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.85. 576,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,545,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

