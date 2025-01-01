Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.19. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 1,515 shares changing hands.
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Down 42.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.03.
About Petro-Victory Energy
Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
