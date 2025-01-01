PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.92 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 21.76 ($0.27), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

PHSC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.92.

Get PHSC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £8,767.22 ($10,971.37). Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.