Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 1,361,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,711,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, insider Peter Sargent acquired 459,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,590.90 ($5,745.09). Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

