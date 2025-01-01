PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (PMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PMBS opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52.
