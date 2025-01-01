Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

