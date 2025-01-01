Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

