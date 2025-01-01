Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Plains GP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP
Plains GP Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plains GP
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.