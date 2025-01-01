Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

