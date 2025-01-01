Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Playtika by 648.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Playtika stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,065,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,208,614.25. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 753,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,985 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

