Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 14,171,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 43,495,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 23.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 1,036,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

