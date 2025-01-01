Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,090,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,185,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 134.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

