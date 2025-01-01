Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $266.92 and last traded at $266.92. 7,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 155,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.33.

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after purchasing an additional 678,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 2,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

