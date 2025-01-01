Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,974 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 145.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 113,242 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.