Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

