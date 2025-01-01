Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,081 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

