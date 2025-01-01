Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.1 %

NHC opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Report on National HealthCare

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In related news, insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $3,200,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,056,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,147,805.36. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.