Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 127,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Envista by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

