Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

