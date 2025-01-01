Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PDBC stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

