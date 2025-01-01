Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after acquiring an additional 321,296 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,370,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 203,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

