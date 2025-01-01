Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 781.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $289.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.41. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 3.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

