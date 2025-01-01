Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

