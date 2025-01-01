Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 208,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.