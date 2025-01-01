Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,174.44. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Natural

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

