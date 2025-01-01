Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,318 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $315,000.

HELE opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

