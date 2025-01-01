Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,561 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 392,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 206,114 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 820,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 133,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

